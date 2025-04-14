What are the charges against Cody Balmer? Police say Josh Shapiro home arsonist had a ‘very methodic plan’

Cody Balmer, the arsonist who allegedly set fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home, had a 'very methodic plan' and was in and out of the residence within minutes. Police confirmed that he now faces charges including attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault. Gov. Josh Shapiro home was set on fire early Sunday(AP)

The 38-year-old suspect, police said, had a very well-layout plan. He hopped the fence and evaded the troopers to enter Shapiro's home. Balmer fled the scene but was soon apprehended in the Harrisburg area.

What are the charges against Cody Balmer?

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo said that charges against Balmer will include attempted murder, terrorism, attempted arson and aggravated assault. Police Deputy Commissioner George Bivens added that the suspect had a homemade incendiary device and evaded police who knew there had been a breach.

"Cody Balmer is in custody. We are preparing a criminal complaint to charge him," Fran Chardo said at a press conference.

This comes hours after Governor Shapiro tweeted about an arson attack at his residence. The 51-year-old said that he and his family ‘woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg’. The fire was lit at around 2 AM. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished, according to authorities.

“While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence,” officials said.

At the press conference, Shapiro was visibly emotional. He made a strong appeal for an end to political violence.

"This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society, and I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other... it is not okay, and it has to stop," he said.