Assassination attempt on Josh Shapiro? Arson at Pennsylvania Gov's home amid his tariff criticism

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that an arsonist set fire to his home in Harrisburg at 2 AM on Sunday. The Democrat and his family were evacuated and police are investigating the incident. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished, according to authorities. The fire broke out on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and family celebrated at the residence. No suspect has been named in the case. Governor Josh Shapiro said an arsonist set fire to his residence in Harrisburg(AP)

While police have not confirmed the arson as an assassination attempt, several social media user speculated that it was an attack on Shapiro, who has been vocal about his criticism of President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

“An assassination attempt on Josh Shapiro and his family last night. This is what JD Vance wants us to say thank you for,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Arson Assassination Bid on Dem Governor and Sleeping Family,” another one added.

Police are yet to confirm the motivation of the suspect. The arson has not been declared as an assassination attempt yet.

Josh Shapiro's statement on arson attempt

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” Shapiro tweeted on Sunday.

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished. Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe,” he further added.

Shapiro's criticism of Trump tariffs

Gov Josh Shapiro during an event at the Port of Philadelphia said that President Trump's reciprocal tariffs have caused ‘chaos and confusion’.

"There is a whole lot of confusion in the marketplace because of the confusion Donald Trump has brought to this," Shapiro said.