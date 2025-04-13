Is Trump fit enough to serve as US president? Health examination reveals key details

US President Donald Trump, the oldest person to be elected to the White House, is "fully fit" to serve as commander-in-chief, according to the results of the physical examination conducted on Friday. US President Trump has a “robust” cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function, says his physician.(REUTERS)

At 78 and just two months away from his 79th birthday, Trump’s physical exam results were shared by his physician Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, who credited the Republican leader's “active lifestyle” and routine engagements for his overall well-being.

In a report released on Sunday by the White House, the doctor said that Trump is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

Trump has lost 20 pounds since 2020, cholesterol has improved

One of the standout details in the report was that the US President has dropped 20 pounds since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 244 pounds back then and is now down to 224 pounds.

Trump's cholesterol levels have improved over time, helped by the medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. His total cholesterol dropped from 223 in 2018 to 140 today, well below the threshold of 200 considered ideal.

Trump had cataract surgery, colonoscopy

The exam summary noted that Trump previously had cataract surgery on both eyes, but the report did not include a date or dates.

A common procedure among aging people, the surgery typically involves removing a cloudy eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens to help clear up vision.

In July 2024, according to the report, Trump had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis. It’s a common condition in which the walls of the intestine weaken with age. It can lead to inflammation, though most people with it never experience any problems.

Trump in 'excellent health': Doctor

Barbabella wrote that Trump remains in “excellent health” with “robust” cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function."

The report painted a picture of a high-energy routine, noting Trump’s daily participation in “multiple meetings, public appearances, media availability, and frequent victories in golf events.”

Trump's blood pressure was 128 over 74. That is considered elevated, and people in that situation are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the condition.

The President has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, in line with previous tests.

(with AP inputs)