‘30 days or jail’: Donald Trump govt's warning to foreign nationals over self deportation

The United States government has said that foreign nationals staying in the US longer than 30 days without registration will face steep penalties, including fines and jail time. US President Donald Trump addresses the media on board Air Force One.(REUTERS)

“Foreign nationals present in the US longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Saturday.

"POTUS Trump and Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport," the department has posted on X, tagging President Trump's office and Krishi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security," the post added.

The Homeland Security department, in a post titled 'Message to Illegal Aliens' asks foreign nationals staying on without the authorities' clearance to self-deport. It also lists the benefits of doing so.

Who will be affected?

While this latest move will not immediately impact legal visa holders—such as those with H-1B work permits or student visa but aims to tighten immigration enforcement.

These individuals will be affected:

H-1B visa holders who lose their jobs but remain in the country past their grace period.

International students must remain in strict compliance with their visa terms or risk being considered unlawfully present.

What happens if foreign nationals don't comply with the Trump administration's warning?

The Department of Homeland Security's directive outlines severe penalties for those who overstay or fail to register with the government after 30 days. These include:

$998 per day in fines for those who stay after receiving a final order of removal.

$1,000 to $5,000 fines for individuals who declare they will leave but then fail to self-deport.

Possible jail time for those who fail to self deportment.

Lifetime bans from future legal immigration to the US.

DHS says 'self deportation is safe', outlines benefits

According to DHS:

Individuals can choose their departure flight and avoid a criminal record.

Those who self-deport can keep their earnings if they leave voluntarily and are not facing criminal charges.

Those unable to afford travel may even be eligible for a subsidized flight home.

Most importantly, self-deportation keeps the door open for legal immigration in the future.

The DHS notification comes amid a US district judge order approving the Donald Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone living in the US illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation.