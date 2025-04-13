Donald Trump's dance at UFC event goes viral, fans say ‘America is back again’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday received a grand welcome upon his arrival at the UFC 314 event in Florida's Miami. U.S President Donald Trump arrives ahead of UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center, Miami Florida, U.S, April 12, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

The Republican leader was greeted by his supporters amid ‘USA’ chants. The White House posted on X,"President Trump Makes EPIC Entrance at UFC 314 in Miami. CROWD ERUPTS IN USA CHANT"

In a viral video, which HT cannot independently verify, Trump is seen showing his dance moves to his supporters at the UFC event.

An X user commented,"The signature dance as the President."

“Is he trolling people with the color of his tie?” a user named @FFAFamily posted.

"Such great television. Feels like America is back again! Thank you Trump for being the "GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" an X user named @JacobColeMorby posted.

Trump was accompanied by several members of his administration and White House team, including health and human services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, FBI director Kash Patel, National Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and White House communications aides Steven Cheung and Taylor Budowich.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also joined Trump for UFC 314, an AP report added.

Trump entered the arena with UFC President Dana White, with whom he has been close for decades. He was also accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

Trump a longtime UFC fan

The Republican leader is a longtime UFC fan and sports enthusiast, who has frequently attended major fights.

The mixed martial arts fight at Miami’s Kaseya Center was Trump's first UFC visit since he took office in January, and it came weeks after Trump attended the Saudi-sponsored LIV golf tournament at his golf club in Miami.

In a further nod to his sports enthusiasm, Trump has also attended the Super Bowl and Daytona 500 since taking office. He sat cageside at a UFC championship fight in New York City last November, shortly after he won the 2024 election.

His close affiliation with UFC helped boost his 2024 presidential campaign among young male voters prior to the November election, where he made promoting hypermasculine tones a signature of the campaign, the report added.