Chicago hospital shooting: What we know about officer killed in line of duty as police pay tribute, ‘Hearts are heavy’

The Illinois State Police has paid tribute to a Chicago Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty in a shooting at a Chicago hospital. The police officer died and another was critically injured after a suspect who was brought into the emergency department opened fire, officials said, according to NBC News. Police respond to the scene of a shooting near Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP) (AP)

The shooting took place at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief for the CPD officer killed in the line of duty, and we pray for another officer shot and fighting to stay alive. These officers selflessly put themselves in harms way to protect the public everyday. Words cannot express sufficient gratitude for their sacrifice, nor convey the depth of loss,” the Illinois State Police wrote on X, offering prayers and support to “our partners at CPD and the families of the officers, now and forever.”

Neither the officer who died, nor the one who was injured, has been named yet. Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said that the slain officer was 38 years old and a 10-year veteran of the department.

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On the other hand, the officer who was injured is 57 and a 21-year veteran of the department.

What we know about the shooting The shooting took place just before 11 am at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago. Officers had just transported a person for "observation," Snelling said, per NBC News.

A Chicago Police Department audio recording revealed that one of the officers was shot in the head.

“One was shot critically and was pronounced, the second officer right now is fighting for his life in the hospital behind us, and we ask that you keep the families of these officers in your prayers,” Snelling said.

A suspect is in custody and a weapon has been recovered. An investigation is underway.

In a statement, Endeavor Health said that the suspect was brought into the hospital’s emergency department for treatment at 9 am. “The individual later fired shots at the law enforcement officers and exited the hospital building. He was apprehended and remains in custody,” the hospital said.

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Snelling did not reveal why the individual was transported to the hospital. He explained that sometimes, when officers take someone into custody, "we want to make sure that if they they suffering from some illness or something of that nature, that we get them treatment."

The hospital confirmed that no team members or patients were harmed in the incident.

The hospital remained closed Saturday afternoon, April 25. A lockdown was lifted around 2 pm local time, NBC Chicago reported.