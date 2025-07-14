An officer with the San Jose Police Department tragically lost his life while responding to the scene of a crime. Sergeant Morris Van Dyck Hubbard was killed on Saturday, July 12, while trying to prevent a man from forcibly taking a woman from a residence. Who was Morris Van Dyck Hubbard? Brave San Jose cop dies while trying to rescue woman taken hostage (San Jose Police Department)

Who was Morris Van Dyck Hubbard?

Hubbard was a seven-year veteran serving with the San Jose Police Department. He is survived by his wife and children. Hubbard is buried at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The San Jose Police Department “honored” Hubbard’s sacrifice, writing, “On July 12, 1924, at approximately 1820 hours, a citizen reported a man forcibly taking a female from a residence on East Julian Street. Sergeant Hubbard, a seven-year veteran, and Officer Murphy, both plain clothes detectives, responded to East Julian Street.”

“Sergeant Hubbard and Officer Murphy located the suspect and the victim at Julian and 15th Streets. Sergeant Hubbard drew his gun and ordered the suspect to surrender. The suspect turned and fired a single shot. Neither detective was struck. Sergeant Hubbard, Officer Murphy and Suspect Mays were then involved in a shootout,” the department added.

Hubbard was struck in the abdomen during the shootout, and was transported to San Jose Hospital. He died during a surgery. Meanwhile, the suspect died after being struck in the wrist and chest.

“Sergeant Hubbard was the first San Jose Police Officer killed in the line of duty,” the department wrote. “We would like to remember Sergeant Morris Van Dyck Hubbard with a moment of silence.”

