San Jose, California: Stabbing incident leads to police shooting near Cataldi Park, suspect dead

A stabbing incident in San Jose, California prompted a police shooting late Sunday afternoon, July 13, authorities said. The stabbing took place around 3:23 pm near Cataldi Park, police said. San Jose, California: Stabbing incident leads to police shooting near Cataldi Park (Unsplash - representational image)

San Jose Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to the suspect’s death. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officials have not revealed details about the incident, and it remains unclear if there were any injuries. The investigation is active and ongoing, they said. No officers were wounded in the incident.

Similar incident that took place in San Jose recently

A few days ago, a 37-year-old man was gunned down after exchanging gunfire with officers, San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph said, according to NBC Bay Area. The shooting took place when cops were responding to a call reporting a man suffering from mental health issues. The man was reportedly getting violent with his parents.

"This incident quickly took a different turn, ending tragically with an exchange of gunfire between officers and a heavily armed man," Joseph said during a news conference. "Gunfire came within arm's length of hitting multiple officers. Ultimately, the man who opened fire on officers was struck by an officer's round and is now deceased."

The man was identified by police as Karim Khan. He lived in an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) at the back of his parents' home.