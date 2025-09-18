Capitol Hill shooting: Driver critically injured after being shot in neck, Seattle PD probing attack

A driver was critically injured in a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday evening, September 17, the Seattle Police Department said, according to Komo News. The man was reportedly shot in his neck. Capitol Hill shooting: Driver critically injured after being shot in neck, Seattle police probing attack (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

The Seattle Police Department said that the shooting was reported at about 9:32 pm. Police said the man was driving on 10th Avenue, just north of Pike Street, when the shooting took place. Cops described that when the driver was shot in the neck, his foot came off the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to coast to a stop.

Witnesses promptly rendered aid to the victim until police and medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived at the scene. He was then rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where cops said he was reported to be in critical condition.

No information about any suspect or suspects involved in the shooting has been released yet. No information is available about any possible vehicle involved in the incident either.

Komo News reporter Tyler Cunnington shared updates on the incident in an X post. “Seattle PD is responding to a shooting near 10th Avenue and Pike Street,” he wrote. “Man shot in the neck while driving, he is in critical condition at Harborview now. Witnesses then helped give aid until medics arrived. No info on suspect/s.”

“Still an active scene, with much of 10th Avenue at the intersection of Pike St. blocked off. Appears the SUV you see here behind the tape, was the one the shooting victim was driving. Police say the driver let off the gas and coasted down the road after being shot,” Cunnington shared in an update in the comment section.

The reporter added, “A few law enforcement members looking at the four evidence markers placed on the ground. Unclear if those are for shell casings or not. Still waiting for more information from SPD at this time.”