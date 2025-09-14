What happened at Worlds of Fun? Kansas City police issue update after shooting reports cause panic

An active shooter situation was reported at the Worlds of Fun theme park in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday afternoon, some reports initially claimed. But later, they were revised to state that the Kansas City Police Department was investigating reports of shots being fired at the theme. Representational image.(Unsplash)

In a follow-up, the Kansas City Police Department said that there was no indication that shots were fired at the theme park on Saturday evening.

KCPD confirmed that the first call coming in at 9:30 p.m. local time. The park was reportedly being evacuated.

A video from the theme park surfaced which showed a large number of police vehicle engaged in the response. Here's the video:

As of now, there are no reports of injuries.

Worlds of Fun is located at 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, Missouri, just off I-435 near the Missouri River.

This is a breaking news.