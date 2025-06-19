Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Alexandria shooting: Gunfire erupts near shopping center in Hybla Valley, man left in life-threatening condition

Sumanti Sen
Jun 19, 2025 06:05 AM IST

The victim was found in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway and rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

A shooting near a shopping center in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria left a man seriously wounded on Wednesday, June 18, Fairfax County police said. The victim was found in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway and rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, WJLA reported.

Alexandria shooting: Gunfire erupts near shopping center in Hybla Valley (Pixabay - representational image)
Alexandria shooting: Gunfire erupts near shopping center in Hybla Valley (Pixabay - representational image)

Police have yet to share details on a possible suspect. However, they did confirm that the incident is being investigated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
