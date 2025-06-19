Alexandria shooting: Gunfire erupts near shopping center in Hybla Valley, man left in life-threatening condition

A shooting near a shopping center in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria left a man seriously wounded on Wednesday, June 18, Fairfax County police said. The victim was found in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway and rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, WJLA reported. Alexandria shooting: Gunfire erupts near shopping center in Hybla Valley (Pixabay - representational image)

Police have yet to share details on a possible suspect. However, they did confirm that the incident is being investigated.