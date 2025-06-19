A shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth left one person dead on Wednesday evening, June 18, according to 13newsnow. Cops were called to the 2100 block of the street just after 5:15 pm, and upon arriving, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. While one victim was rushed to the hospital to be treated, another died at the scene. Portsmouth shooting: 1 dead, another injured after gunfire erupts on Elm Avenue (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police have yet to reveal the victims’ identities. They said this is an active investigation.

Another recent shooting in Portsmouth

This incident comes days after Portsmouth was shaken by another shooting, when four people were shot and injured at a graduation party in the Cavalier Manor section. Earlier this month, investigators responded to a call on the 400 block of Viking Street, and found four victims upon arriving. Cops said two adults and two teens were shot.

Neighbors said they noticed a large party with young people. They said they saw people running from the area just before midnight.

"A party should be about celebrating what you just achieved and now you are ready to branch out into a new achievement in life. So, I don't want to welcome no arguments into this environment. Now we're talking about a party where violence got to take place. That's not setting an example for the students or for the family or the community," said Bilal Muhammad, community activist who has served his community for over 50 years, according to WTKR.

Muhammad expressed his frustration with the violence and said this shooting should serve as a push for more parents and community members to step up. "We've been there. We've graduated. Let's show them the direction to take and let us show them that we care for them, that we love them, that we're going to show them a better way of growing up," said Muhammad.