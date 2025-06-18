What happened outside Lincoln High School? Shooting in Tacoma leaves minor boy injured, what we know so far

A boy was shot outside Lincoln High School's campus Tuesday afternoon, June 17, the Tacoma Police Department said. The police department said it received 911 calls about people hearing shots fired in the area around 2:49 pm. It soon also got a call from a nearby business, claiming a juvenile boy had sustained gunshot wounds. What happened outside Lincoln High School? Shooting in Tacoma leaves minor boy injured (Unsplash - representational image)

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Sgt John Correa told The News Tribune that it is unclear if the boy who was shot is a student at the school. The cause for the shooting is under investigation and the shooter has yet to be arrested.

What we know so far

KOMO News reporter Jackie Kent said in an X post that the victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.” “TPD confirms a boy was shot outside Lincoln HS just before 3 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still missing and PD has no suspect leads at this time. School was just about to be let out so it went into a modified lockdown,” Kent wrote.

Meanwhile, Tacoma Public Schools told KOMO News in a statement, “"At 2:48 p.m., shots were fired in front of Lincoln High School. 9-1-1 was immediately called, and as a precaution, Lincoln went into a modified lockdown, which restricts access in and out of the building. Tacoma Police Department arrived on the scene quickly and began their investigation. As this is an active investigation, we have no other statement at this time. The counselor will be on site tomorrow to provide support to students and staff."

The Tacoma Public Schools superintendent shared a message with families earlier this year, highlighting how some students were killed as a result of gun violence. “I am reaching out to you because this is a time when we all need to come together to help our kids. Unfortunately, we are seeing violence tick up in the South Puget Sound. In April, three Tacoma Public Schools students were killed as a result of gun violence," wrote Superintendent of Tacoma schools Joshua Garcia. "Many of our kids are close to or know someone impacted by gun violence this school year. I’m hoping, together, we can take steps to help them get through this difficult time and keep them safe in the future. It won’t be perfect, but it will be worth it,” the message read.

The message added that a ‘Summer Late Nights’ program will be rolled out again to support local youth. "Through this program, middle and high school students can hang out at schools and community centers across town five nights a week, having fun with friends and being surrounded by caring adults," the note added. "I don't have all the answers, but I know that if we lean in together, we can support our children and do something good."