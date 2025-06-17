A man was killed in a deadly shooting in Kent, Washington State on Monday, June 16. The Kent Police Department shared an update on the incident, confirming that the shooter is a 28-year-old Kent resident who surrendered his firearm following the shooting, and is cooperating with authorities. Kent shooting: One dead after 28-year-old resident opens fire in Washington State (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

Kent Police Department shares details

Taking to Facebook, the Kent Police Department wrote, “This afternoon at 2:32 p.m. multiple Kent Patrol Officers, RFA Firefighters and Medics were dispatched to the area of SE 240 and 108 Ave SE after multiple calls to 911 to report a male bleeding from the head in a vehicle that had collided with other vehicles. Upon arrival witnesses advised officers the injured male was inside his vehicle, and they believed he had been shot. The adult male had to be extricated from his locked car. Due to the severity of his injuries, CPR and other lifesaving measures were immediately taken. Tragically the man’s injuries were catastrophic, and he did not survive. Detectives are working to verify his identity.”

The post added, “The suspected shooter, a 28-year-old Kent resident, remained on scene and was contacted by officers. He surrendered his firearm and is cooperating with the investigation. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. No other persons were injured during the incident. Kent detectives responded to the scene to interview witnesses and collect evidence. The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine the full sequence of events that led to the fatal shooting.”

This incident comes days after a possible officer-involved shooting took place in Kent, Washington. Earlier this month, a worker who was fired from a business returned with a gun and ordered everyone out of the building, KOMO reported. A building was reportedly also on fire.

“We had to let him go, he came back in with a gun and told us all to get out, and that’s what we did," an employee at the business told KOMO News. “He threw a chair, we have a showroom, and it hit the glass where the merchandise is set on the glass. Then he walked out, and then he walked back in with a gun. We’re just glad we’re alive."