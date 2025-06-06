Kent shooting and fire: ‘Disgruntled’ worker creates chaos in Washington; videos emerge

Reports of a building fire and a possible officer-involved shooting have emerged from Kent, Washington on Thursday. According to KOMO, a worker who was fired returned to the business with a gun and ordered everyone out of the building. Videos from the scene showed several emergency vehicles responding to the situation. Reports of a building fire and shooting emerged from Kent, Washington(Unsplash)

The Kent Police Department told KING 5 that officers are responding to an "unfolding incident with limited confirmed information" in the 6600 block of S 216th Street. Cops also said the incident is "being treated as a possible officer-involved shooting."

Puget Sound Fire initially responded to the scene following reports of a fire, but authorities have been unable to tend to the fire amid the ongoing "police incident.” However, the building's fire suppression system is working, authorities reportedly said.

Meanwhile, drivers have been asked to avoid the area where 68th Ave S is closed between S 216th St and S 220th St. "We are currently responding to an unfolding incident with limited confirmed information. At this time, it is being treated as a possible officer-involved shooting," Kent Police Department spokesman Jared Kasner told KOMO News.

‘Then he walked out, and then he walked back in with a gun’

An employee at the business told KOMO News reporter Lynnanne Nguyen that the coworker who was fired came back with a gun. “He said, ‘Get out, and call the police’,” the employee recounted.

“We had to let him go, he came back in with a gun and told us all to get out, and that’s what we did," the employee added. “He threw a chair, we have a showroom, and it hit the glass where the merchandise is set on the glass. Then he walked out, and then he walked back in with a gun. We’re just glad we’re alive."

Meanwhile, a row of fire trucks were seen about a block north from the site of the fire. “Fire is being controlled by the building sprinkler system, so it’s not growing. It’s very smoky, it’s not growing, and the sprinkler system is working as designed to control the fire," said Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority (PSRFA) spokesperson Pat Pawlak.

An employee at a business next door reportedly claimed that several businesses have been evacuated from the building. Janalyn Watson, an employee at Innovative Solutions, which is located next door to the business, said that a manager informed employees that there was a lockdown and that a potentially armed person may be around.

“We weren’t really sure what was going on yet. And maybe about 10 minutes later, I just heard shouting coming from inside (a building), something about a gun, something about a fire," she said. “I ran out, everyone was kinda panicking, wondering where to go, and police had already come into our building to let us know that we needed to evacuate right now.”