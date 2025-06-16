Three people were killed and two others were injured in a mass shooting during the final night of WestFest, a cultural festival in Utah’s West Valley City. The West Valley City Police Department said on X that the deceased victims include a 41-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and an eight-month-old baby. What happened at WestFest carnival in Utah's West Valley City? Mass shooting leaves 3 dead, including 8-month-old baby (For representation)

The police department added, “The 41-year-old female and 8-month-old who died were bystanders and not connected to the groups involved in the altercation. Two teens, a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, were both hit in the arm. It is not clear if they were connected to the groups involved.”

Police added that a 16-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody. He has been taken to the police station for questioning.

Police took to X to announce the shooting in an earlier post shortly after the chaos ensued. They wrote, “SHOOTING: there has been a shooting at WestFest, which was underway at Centennial Park. Several people are hurt. PIO is enroute. Media: standby for staging.”

What happened at WestFest carnival in Utah's West Valley City?

Gunfire erupted around 9:20 pm Sunday, June 15, at Centennial Park, directly in front of several carnival rides. Officers who were patrolling the area noticed a verbal confrontation between two groups and began approaching them when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

“At 9:20pm officers working the WestFest carnival spotted two groups of people have a verbal altercation. As they approached to break up the altercation, a 16-year-old male from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired,” police said on X.

Cops managed to apprehend the gunman shortly after he opened fire. “One officer fired and did not hit the suspect, but the 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody,” the department revealed.

“Detectives are currently conducting interviews with witnesses. We believe there could be more people out there who witnessed the incident and we would like to talk to them. If you witnessed this incident tonight, please contact us at: 801-840-4000,” police said on X.