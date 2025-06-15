Salt Lake City shooting: Gunshots fired during No Kings protest, suspect arrested

At least one person was left critically injured after a shooting took place during the ‘No Kings’ protest in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Shots rang out near 200 South State Street while about 10,000 people were marching between Pioneer Park and the Federal Building Saturday, June 14. One person has been taken into custody. Demonstrators carry signs and chant while marching during a “No Kings” protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Amanda Barrett)(AP)

"We can confirm the shooting resulted in one person being critically injured. The patient has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries," the Salt Lake City Police Department said in an X post. “Officers are asking people to leave safely and orderly. This remains a very fluid situation. Media staging is at 100 South 300 East.”

Several law enforcement units and ambulances were seen responding to the scene shortly after 8 pm, according to KUTV. Officials have urged demonstrators to leave "safely and orderly,” and encouraged anyone with photos and videos of the shooting to upload them to their online portal for evidence.

This protest was the largest of almost a dozen that took place in Utah on Saturday, according to the outlet. The protests coincide with President Donald Trump's joint military celebration of his 79th birthday and the 250th birthday of the US Army. Officers said that the protest was permitted, and cops were present at the scene to respond to public safety threats and manage traffic. There were no signs of violence until the shooting unfolded. The incident is currently under investigation.

What eyewitnesses saw

A Utah News Dispatch reporter who was on the scene saw the crowd scatter amid the shooting, with some of them yelling that they heard gunshots. A photojournalist saw what appeared to be a victim of the shooting lying on the street. Several people were seen administering aid to the person before the victim was loaded into an ambulance. Police said officers had a “person of interest in custody.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Spencer Cox released a statement condemning the shooting, saying on X, “The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square. This is an active situation, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure accountability.”