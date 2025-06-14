‘No Kings’ protest: Schedule, locations and more details about anti-Trump rallies in the US

People in large numbers are expected to take part in rallies against US President Donald Trump across hundreds of cities in the US on Saturday, June 14. Dubbed as the "No Kings" protests, these take on the Donald Trump administration and counter the military parade, marking 250 years of the US Army. A federal employee, who asked not to use their name for fears over losing their job, protests with a sign saying 'Federal Employees Don't Work for Kings' during the 'No Kings Day' protest on Presidents Day near the Capitol in Washington.(AP File Photo)

Also, June 14 is commemorated as Flag Day in America, recognizing the adoption of the US flag on June 14, 1777.

The demonstrations have been described as a "day of defiance" against the US President and his allies, with some asking for Trump to be "dethroned," Fox News reported.

‘No Kings’ protests: Who is organizing it?

The rallies have been called by several overlapping organizations, including Indivisible, a progressive group, the American Civil Liberties Union and 50501, which was formed earlier this year when Trump became the US President for the second time.

Notably, 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests and one movement. It organized the "Hands Off" protests on April 5, highlighting a wide range of grievances against the Trump administration.

The protesting organizations have said that they want to defend democracy by opposing Trump’s "authoritarian rule." One of their major issue is the mass deportation programs. This comes after protests against the immigration crackdown turned violent in Los Angeles last week, forcing Trump to call in the National Guard.

Trump, celebrating his 79th birthday today, will remain present in Washington, D.C. to watch the US military parade that features nearly 6,600 troops and 150 military vehicles.

Also Read: Trump military parade 2025: Check the entire schedule, route map and other key details here

Why is it called "No Kings" protests?

Through these demonstrations, the protestors look forward to portraying Trump as a king who rules the nation with unchecked power, bypassing all the laws and court rulings.

On its official site, 50501 states that the Trump administration has "defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services".

Their flagship march and rally is slated to take place in Philadelphia.

Slamming the protesting organisations, Trump earlier this week said he does not feel like a king and is required to "go through hell to get stuff approved".

FAQs

1. What does the 'No Kings' protest mean?

The demonstrations are taking place against US President Donald Trump and his administration to reject “authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarisation" of US democracy.

2. Where are the 'No Kings' protests taking place?

These are being organized in more than 2,000 cities across all 50 states in the US, besides several international locations.

3. Why is it taking place on June 14?

Protesters view Donald Trump's military parade as an extension of his authoritarian rule so the No Kings event is also taking place on June 14.