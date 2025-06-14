Trump military parade 2025: Check the entire schedule, route map and other key details here

People across the United States are preparing to mark President Donald Trump’s birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a military parade on Saturday, June 14. The celebrations begin early in the morning and go on till late into the evening, the White House said. The U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade is set for Saturday, June 14.(Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, the US Army's grand military parade takes place today evening, concluding the day-long festivities, which include music, fireworks, as well as a fitness competition, as reported by USA Today.

In a video message on his Truth Social platform, Trump said US Army personnel have "dominated our enemies and protected our freedom at home" for 250 years.

The parade is being organised in their honor and salutes their "remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit," he added. See the full message here.

Trump military parade 2025: Schedule

According to the organizers, the Second Continental Congress had on June 14, 1775 voted to establish the Continental Army. This marked the creation of the first national military force in America, over a year before the declaration of independence.

The parade will take place from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm ET on Saturday (June 14).

Here's a look at the full schedule for the festival shared by the US Army:

8:15 am ET: Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

9:30 am to noon: Fitness competition and awards ceremony

11 am to 1:30 pm: Music and entertainment. It features the US Army Band, DJ Nyla, and US Army drill teams, among others

12:30 pm to 1 pm: Noah Hicks' performance

1 to 2 pm: "Skills and Drills" event by the NFL

1:30 pm to 1:45 pm: Recognition of Medal of Honor recipients

2 pm to 2:50 pm: Scott Hastings' performance

2:45 pm to 3 pm: Army astronaut special presentation

4:15 pm to 5 pm: Cake cutting of the 250th Army Birthday Festival ceremony

6:30 pm: US Army Parade starts

7:45 pm to 8 pm: Enlistment ceremony and fireworks

Trump's military parade route

The parade is scheduled to take place along the Constitution Avenue NW. It begins from the Constitution Avenue NW and the 23rd Street and will conclude on the 15th Street alongside the National Mall. The ending point is near the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The military parade is free and tickets are not required. But people who have registered on the US Army event website can get a better view of the procession.

FAQs

1. What is the point of a military parade?

It serves as a powerful display of national strength and unity. Further, the US Army military parade today will showcase its capabilities.

2. When was the last time the US did a military parade?

The National Victory Celebration took place on June 8, 1991, to celebrate the end of the Gulf War.

3. At what time is the 250th Army parade?

It is scheduled from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm ET on Saturday.

4. Why is the military parade on June 14?

The parade commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army.