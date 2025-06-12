Donald Trump won't allow ‘mob rule’ in America: White House on LA protests

The White House stated on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump would not allow "mob rule" after protests escalate against his immigration policies across Los Angeles, reported AFP. Donald Trump has also previously stated that he would liberate America from such "animals" referring to protestors in Los Angeles(REUTERS)

The Trump administration's press secretary Karoline Leavitt also claimed that the Democratic governor of California and mayor of Los Angeles had "fanned the flames" of the clashes and “demonising brave ICE officers.”

Durin a press briefing at the White House, Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump will never allow mob rule to prevail in America. The most basic duty of government is to preserve law and order, and this administration embraces that sacred responsibility."

"Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass shamefully failed to meet their sworn obligations to their citizens," Leavitt said, after accusing Newsom of having "fanned the flames and demonized our brave ICE officers."

Earlier this week, Donald Trump said during a speech at Fort Bragg military base that he would “liberate” Los Angeles and branded the protestors “animals.”

California governor Gavin Newsom's administration has sued the US government over the deployment of 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to the city to take action against protestors.

The protests erupted last week after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers carried out a series of raids in Los Angeles in line with Trump's immigration policies.

Trump has also called the protesters "paid insurrectionists" - alleging that some of them had professional anti-riot equipment - but the White House did not elaborate on who it believed was paying them.

"It's a good question the president is raising, and one we are looking into, about who is funding these insurrectionists," Leavitt said when asked by AFP about the president's comments.