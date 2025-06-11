Los Angeles mayor imposes overnight curfew on downtown as protests spread | 10 updates

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday declared an overnight curfew in the downtown area following several nights of unrest and vandalism, AFP reported. Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

“I have declared a local emergency and issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting,” Karen Bass told reporters. She added that the curfew can be expected to last several days, according to Reuters.

The protests, which began in Los Angeles in response to immigration enforcement raids and led President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines, are now spreading across the country.

Demonstrations have erupted in cities such as Seattle, Austin, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., with marchers chanting slogans, holding anti-ICE signs, and blocking traffic near federal buildings. While many protests have remained peaceful, some have turned tense, with clashes between protesters and police involving arrests and the use of chemical agents.

Protests have also been reported in New York City, San Francisco, and Santa Ana, where demonstrators confronted law enforcement after local immigration raids.

Activists are planning more widespread demonstrations in the coming days, including “No Kings” events nationwide on Saturday, to coincide with Trump’s scheduled military parade in Washington.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday criticised President Donald Trump’s actions, saying he is "pulling a military dragnet" across Los Angeles during a brief public statement.

The Democratic governor’s comments followed Trump’s order to deploy nearly 5,000 personnel – including National Guard troops and Marines – to Los Angeles. While initially tasked with guarding federal buildings, the troops are now also assisting immigration agents in making arrests.

Newsom said Trump’s immigration efforts have extended far beyond targeting criminals, claiming that “dishwashers, gardeners, day labourers and seamstresses” are among those being detained.

LA protests: Top 10 updates

Expanded role for National Guard in LA: National Guard troops began assisting immigration officers during arrests in Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking an expansion of their previous role, which had been limited to securing federal properties. Troops seen guarding ICE arrests: Photos shared by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday showed National Guard personnel visibly guarding ICE officers as they conducted arrests in the city. ICE statement on Guard involvement: ICE released a statement clarifying that National Guard troops were “providing security at federal facilities and protecting federal officers who are out on daily enforcement operations.” This change brings troops closer to active law enforcement duties, including deportation efforts, which President Donald Trump has vowed to intensify as part of his immigration crackdown. Support roles and arrest protocol: According to ICE, the National Guard is also helping with transportation. While they can temporarily detain individuals who assault officers, the actual arrests remain the responsibility of law enforcement. Newsom challenges Trump’s deployment: California Governor Gavin Newsom filed an emergency motion in federal court on Tuesday to prevent the Trump administration from using National Guard and Marines in immigration operations in Los Angeles. He warned that such a move would escalate tensions and civil unrest. Trump’s deployment order and legal clash: Newsom’s court filing followed Trump’s order to deploy nearly 5,000 National Guard troops and 700 US Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests against his administration’s intensified immigration enforcement. The federal government responded, saying Newsom’s request would constitute “an unprecedented and dangerous order” that disrupts enforcement capabilities. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Arrival of US Marines fuels tensions: Hundreds of US Marines arrived in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday as part of Trump’s directive. Their presence sparked fresh protests on the streets and increased concern among Democratic leaders, who cautioned against the drift toward authoritarianism. Democratic senators respond: California Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla issued a joint statement saying, “Active-duty military personnel should only be mobilised domestically during the most extreme circumstances, and these are not them,” expressing alarm over the federal government's response to the situation. Protests and clashes in Texas: Protests have also turned tense in other states. On Monday night in Dallas and Austin, police reportedly clashed with demonstrators, deploying tear gas to disperse crowds near the Texas State Capitol. Military strategy and justification: The Trump administration has maintained that the situation in Los Angeles is deteriorating and requires federal forces to support immigration enforcement and maintain order. According to US Northern Command, active-duty Marines stationed in LA are setting up security posts, guarding federal property, and preparing quick-reaction teams capable of responding to emergencies within minutes. These Marines are also positioned to support National Guard troops during larger protests.

