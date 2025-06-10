How much do ICE agents make? Know average annual salary as Los Angeles protests ramp up

Because of the protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in downtown Los Angeles, people are now considering both the political debate and the people involved in the agency. Protests against ICE in Los Angeles have sparked questions about ICE agents' salaries. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

One question quietly circulating — amid demonstrations is: How much do ICE agents actually make?

ICE agents work in one of the most visible and controversial branches of federal law enforcement. Their roles vary widely, from tracking human trafficking networks and cybercrime rings to managing customs inspections, detaining individuals without documentation, and coordinating deportations.

How much ICE agents earn?

Some work at border crossings and airports, others in field offices across the U.S. or even abroad. It's a demanding, high-pressure job that places agents in the middle of politically charged issues.

Per O*NET Online, a U.S. Department of Labour data service, positions similar to ICE agents, such as criminal investigators and special agents, earn an average annual salary of $79,970.

These jobs are expected to grow by 5–9% through 2026, opening the door to approximately 7,500 new positions.

ICE itself is a massive agency, employing more than 20,000 people in over 400 U.S. offices and 47 countries worldwide.

Entry-level ICE agents typically begin at GS-5 (General Schedule), earning around $29,350 per year. With more experience or qualifications, agents can advance to GS-13, which pays up to $76,687 or more annually. For top-tier agents, particularly those in supervisory roles or assigned to high-cost regions, pay can climb even higher with locality adjustments and overtime.

How to enrol as an ICE agent?

Most entry-level agents need at least a bachelor’s degree, and some positions require one year of graduate study unless the applicant graduated with Superior Academic Achievement (SAA).

Notably, in some cases, a master’s degree may waive the experience requirement for the GL-9 level. Veterans and those with significant law enforcement or military experience may also qualify without traditional academic credentials.