Newsom says Trump is deploying another 2000 guards just to satisfy his ‘Presidential ego’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 10, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Governor Gavin Newsom criticised the Trump administration's decision to send 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday strongly condemned the Trump administration’s decision to send another 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, calling it “reckless” and “pointless.”

Governor Newsom decried the Trump administration's deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles as politically driven and inflammatory. (Bloomberg/Reuters)
Governor Newsom decried the Trump administration's deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles as politically driven and inflammatory. (Bloomberg/Reuters)

President Donald Trump had already deployed 2,000 guardsmen to the city over the weekend in response to widespread demonstrations that erupted following an ICE-led crackdown.

“At the order of the President, the Department of Defense is mobilizing an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE & to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced.

“The first 2,000? Given no food or water. Only approx. 300 are deployed -- the rest are sitting, unused, in federal buildings without orders. This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” Newsom wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

 “This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops.”

However, while defending the POTUS, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump authorised the deployment to “address the lawlessness.” But Newsom sees it differently, accusing the administration of undermining California’s sovereignty. He and State Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that federalising the state’s National Guard without consent violates long-established constitutional boundaries.

Newsom says Trump’s actions were ‘inflaming’ the situation, not easing it

Newsom added that Trump’s actions were “inflaming tensions,” not easing them. What’s more, the situation took another turn Monday when news broke that 700 U.S. Marines were also being sent into Los Angeles, without any clear communication or coordination with local authorities.

“The arrival of federal military forces in Los Angeles -- absent clear coordination -- presents a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

He stresses the need for “open and continuous lines of communication between all agencies to prevent confusion, avoid escalation, and ensure a coordinated, lawful, and orderly response during this critical time.”

“U.S. Marines have served honorably across multiple wars in defense of democracy. They are heroes,” Newsom echoed those worries. “They shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
