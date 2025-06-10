Barron’s friend shares video of LA rioter holding mock severed head of Trump, waving Mexican flag: ‘Pure evil’

Barron Trump’s best friend, 18-year-old Bo Loudon, has taken to X to share a video of an anti-ICE protester holding a mock severed head depicting Donald Trump amid the Los Angeles riots. The disturbing video shows a man, with his face covered, holding the mock head and waving a Mexican flag. Members of the California National Guard stand in a line, blocking an entrance to the Federal Building, as demonstrators gather nearby, during protests against immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)(REUTERS)

Loudon captioned the clip, “An anti-ICE rioter is holding a mock SEVERED HEAD depicting President Trump and waving a Mexican flag. This is pure evil and satanic. ARREST THIS CRIMINAL NOW!”

Many X users condemned the act in the comment section of the video, with one writing, “ARREST these homicidal criminals!” “Deport him he clearly prefers to live in Mexico,” one user said, while another wrote, “Facial recognition is going to be very useful!”

“Arrest them all for crimes against our government and our president. This stuff is violence created by the leftist spouting of violence in cities all over,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I have had enough .. arrest and get them out of here”. One user said, “This gives even more reasons why we need to get rid of these foreign criminals, any means necessary”.

‘We made a great decision in sending the National Guard’

Trump recently said “bring in the troops” in a Truth Social post in response to the riots. Meanwhile, the first members of the National Guard arrived in Los Angeles after the president ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops in the city.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump slammed Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass, and said involving the National Guard was “a great decision.” “We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated. The very incompetent “Governor,” Gavin Newscum, and “Mayor,” Karen Bass, should be saying, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.”” Trump wrote.

He added, “Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are “peaceful protests.” Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know. We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”