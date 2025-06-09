LA rioters set police cruiser on fire by lighting objects and dropping them | Video

Amid the Los Angeles riots, a shocking video appears to show rioters setting a police cruiser on fire. The protesters allegedly lit objects and dropped them on the vehicle from the overpass. Cars burn behind protesters during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

The video, shared by X user Collin Rugg, is captioned, “Los Angeles rioters have set a police cruiser on fire by lighting objects and dropping them from the overpass. California Highway Patrol is trapped in the underpass as rioters throw scooters and other projectiles at them.”

‘This is exactly what happens when you let chaos run free’

Many X users commented on the above post, condemning the act. “If you're throwing scooters off a bridge at officers, that's attempted murdér. No question,” one user wrote. “What’s Karen Bass doing about this other than nothing?” one user said, slamming the Los Angeles Mayor, while another wrote, “This is exactly what happens when you let chaos run free, and it’s always the hardworking people who suffer”. One said, “Damn shame indeed. No accountability and they getting away with it.”

“This will not end except but that extreme measures will be introduced. It is escalating and very volatile,” one user wrote, while another said, “Aiming at moving cars the pass under is a diabolical way of causing injury and damage. Did the cameras get a view of who did it?” “Get choppers with snipers to take out the rioters. This is war,” wrote one user. Another says, “OMG, this is pure chaos! When will people realize violence isn’t the answer?!”

Bass is under intense criticism for her response to the riots. Recently, she took to X to assure Angelenos that their right to “peacefully protest” will be protected.

“We will always protect the constitutional right for Angelenos to peacefully protest,”Bass wrote. “However, violence, destruction and vandalism will not be tolerated in our City and those responsible will be held fully accountable.”