LA riots: Protesters burn and spit on American flags, curse Trump in shocking video; Elon Musk responds

As the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles continue, a shocking video that has surfaced on X shows protesters burning and spitting on American flags while chanting “f*** Trump.” Videos of the incident are being widely shared on X. User Nick Sortor shared it with the caption, “Rioters are now BURNING and SPITTING ON American flags in the streets of Los Angeles, chanting “F*** TRUMP.” These people HATE our country. WHY SHOULD THEY BE ALLOWED TO STAY?!” California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers stand guard as a person holds up an American flag while blocking the 101 freeway on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Elon Musk responded to the above post, commenting, “This is crazy”.

‘Burning the flag of the country they want to stay in so badly’

Many other X users condemned the act in the comment section of the video, with one writing, “We should use all necessary force to end this once and for all”. “Unacceptable,” one user wrote, while another said, “I am disgusted! We need to send in the troops immediately!” One said, “Time to get serious about the immigration problem.” “Deportations need to be increased!” another wrote.

“Burning an American flag needs to be a federal crime. It’s not a free speech issue, it’s a national security one,” one user wrote, while another said, “They are going to be gone. Can't wait!” While one user wrote, “We need to deport them. Why are they so opposed to going home if it’s so much better there?” another said, “Burning the flag of the country they want to stay in so badly. Ironic.”

The first members of the National Guard have already arrived in Los Angeles after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops in the city. Trump has praised the National Guard and at the same time, ripped LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gavin Newsom for being “unable to handle the tasks” of calming the city.

Meanwhile, several illegal immigrants have already been arrested during the raids. Those in custody include convicted sex abusers, drug dealers and gang members, according to federal immigration authorities, as reported by the New York Post.