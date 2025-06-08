Trump ripped for attending UFC fight amid LA riots, 'Don’t really think it’s the right time to have a boys night out’

Donald Trump is being blasted on social media for attending the UFC championship fight in New Jersey amid the Los Angeles riots. Protests over federal immigration raids are overwhelming the streets of Los Angeles, with agentswearing riot gear using flash-banging grenades in an attempt to clear crowds. The federal government is also mobilizing the National Guard after accusing the LAPD of taking two hours to respond on Friday, June 6. U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 316 event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., June 8, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the UFC pay-per-view card at the Prudential Center on Saturday night, June 7, President Trump made his grand entry to a massive standing ovation. He was accompanied by UFC President Dana White. On his way to his cageside seat, Trump was seen shaking hands with his supporters. He was also joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as his son Eric Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

‘I don’t really think it’s the right time to have a boys night out’

Trump’s decision to attend the event amid the riots did not sit well with several social media users. In the comment section of an X post showing Trump’s entry at the event, one user wrote, “TBH- I don’t really think it’s the right time to have a boys night out.” “Honestly, feels inappropriate. LA is in trouble & lives of police, FBI, citizens, etc. are on the line & it looks like an all nighter,” another wrote. Pne said, “Shows where his priorities are. He has to stoke his ego.”

“Trump goes to the UFC while the country riots,” one user shared on X. Another wrote, “Here’s Donald Trump making his way to his seat at UFC. Is this what you voted for America?”

Meanwhile, breaking his silence on the riots, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!”