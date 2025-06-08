Los Angeles riots: Shocking videos show anti-ICE protests wreaking havoc on the streets

Protests over federal immigration raids have taken over Los Angeles, with shocking videos that have surfaced on X showing the ongoing chaos. Agents wearing riot gear were seen using flash-banging grenades in an attempt to clear crowds. Meanwhile, the federal government is mobilizing the National Guard after accusing the LAPD of taking two hours to respond on Friday, June 6. Protesters demonstrate during a standoff between police and protesters following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, U.S., June 7, 2025. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)(REUTERS)

“We’re going to bring the National Guard in tonight. We’re going to continue doing out job. We’re going to push back on these people and we’re going to enforce the law,” Tom Homan, Acting Director of US Immigration and Custom Enforcement, said on Fox News on Saturday, June 7.

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets, clashing with federal agents. They desperately tried to impede apprehensions by Border Patrol in Paramount, California, near a Home Depot.

Federal agents have already raided several workplaces in Los Angeles’ fashion district and other locations, according to the New York Post. Configurations are continuing at the Paramount Home Depot Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California has said.

The Department of Homeland Security has released a statement on the riots, accusing protesters of “assaulting ICE officers in Los Angeles.” “Last night, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer funded property. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) 2 hours to respond,” the June 7 statement said.

The statement added, “Our ICE enforcement officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults against them. Disturbingly, in recent days, ICE officers’ family members have been doxed and targeted as well. These riots in Los Angeles and increased assaults on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement.”