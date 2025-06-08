Los Angeles protester throws large rocks at ICE cars as officials arrest locals in Paramount - Watch

A protester in Los Angeles was seen throwing large rocks at a motorcade as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement continued arresting several rioters in the area, particularly Paramount, on Saturday. The protester, who was wearing a helmet, has not been identified yet. However, videos showing him hurling rocks at cars have surfaced on social media. A protestor in Los Angeles who attacked law enforcement vehicles(X)

The incident, part of a broader wave of enforcement operations across Los Angeles, sparked violent clashes, with tear gas deployed and arrests for obstructing federal agents. On Saturday morning, the ICE, supported by Border Patrol and other federal agencies, clashed with rioters near a Home Depot. The department later clarified that officials were not conducting raids in the area.

This comes as security agents on Saturday engaged in a tense confrontation with protestors in Paramount. A first round of protests broke out on Friday after the ICE conducted sweeping raids and arrested at least 44 people on alleged immigration violations.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that “1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer-funded property.”

In a statement on Saturday about the protests in Paramount, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said: “It appeared that federal law enforcement officers were in the area, and that members of the public were gathering to protest.”

The Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, in a statement, condemned the immigration raids.

"I am deeply angered by what has taken place," Bass said. “These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. We will not stand for this.”

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino posted on X that they were reviewing evidence from the protests.

"We are working with the U.S. Attorney's Office to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice," Bongino said.

