The FBI isoffering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who was caught on camera throwing rocks at law enforcement cars in Los Angeles. The incident took place during the Los Angeles riots. LA riots: FBI offers huge reward for info leading up to arrest of ‘dangerous’ man who threw rocks at authorities (FBI)

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of this unknown suspect,” the FBI announced. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Los Angeles Field Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual responsible for assaulting a federal officer and damaging government property near Alondra Boulevard in the city of Paramount, California.”

“On June 7, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, California, injuring a federal officer and damaging government vehicles,” they added.

The FBI urged anyone with information on the case to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. They added that the man “should be considered armed and dangerous”.

Sex abusers, drug dealers and gang members among those arrested

Several illegal immigrants were arrested in raids across Los Angeles last week, includingconvicted sex abusers, drug dealers and gang members, according to federal immigration authorities, as reported by the New York Post. ICE busted nearly 45 people on Friday, June 6, after officersswept through two Home Depot stores, a business in the fashion district and a doughnut shop.

One of the migrants who was taken into custody during the raids has been sent back to Mexico already. Another migrant, 55-year-old Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez of the Philippines, reportedly has a long rap sheet that dates back years, having been sentenced to four years in prison in the past for burglary in Ontario, Canada. His rap sheet also included sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape in Pomona east of LA, for which he was sentenced to 37 years behind bars.