Tear gas, rubber bullets fired as protests flare up in Los Angeles after Trump’s National Guard deployment | 10 points

Protests in Los Angeles intensified on Sunday over federal immigration raids, as law enforcement fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators downtown. The unrest followed President Donald Trump’s controversial deployment of the National Guard, which was opposed by the state’s governor and the city’s mayor. Los Angeles Metro Police and demonstrators confront each other during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, US on June 8, 2025.(REUTERS)

The protests began Friday in downtown LA, spreading to Latino-majority areas like Paramount and Compton by Saturday. By Sunday midday, hundreds gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Centre, where detainees from the raids were being held. Protesters chanted “shame” and “go home” at National Guard troops stationed with long guns and riot shields.

The demonstrations were sparked by sweeping federal immigration raids that began late Friday. Crowds also gathered outside the federal building and in Paramount, where raids reportedly continued near a Home Depot.

Tensions rose when some protesters threw objects at officers, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to declare an unlawful assembly. Riot police responded with tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and crowd-control munitions. Protesters later moved to block the 101 freeway.

Immigration advocates, who have been organising regular peaceful protests downtown, had planned another demonstration for Sunday afternoon. However, the arrival of about 300 federal troops further inflamed public anger and fear, leading to clashes with authorities.

Los Angeles protests: Top 10

Governor’s response to National Guard deployment: Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, calling it a “serious breach of state sovereignty” in a letter to Trump. He argued that the presence of the National Guard was inflaming tensions and accused the federal government of “sowing chaos” to justify escalation. Trump’s justification: Trump defended the decision, claiming the National Guard was needed because Democratic leaders had failed to control the protests against immigration agents. On Saturday, he invoked a legal provision permitting federal troop deployment in response to “rebellion or threat of rebellion.” Guard deployment details: Trump ordered US Northern Command to take control of the Guard and dispatch 2,000 soldiers to the LA area for 60 days or until the Defence Secretary decides otherwise. This marked a rare instance of federalising a state’s Guard without the governor’s consent. Protests escalate: The Guard’s arrival followed two days of growing protests over aggressive immigration raids across Southern California. The protests began Friday and spread through areas including Paramount and Compton, both with large Latino populations. Clashes in Paramount: On Saturday in Paramount, protesters attempted to block Border Patrol vehicles near a Home Depot staging area. Some demonstrators threw rocks and cement, prompting federal agents in riot gear to respond with tear gas, flash-bangs, and pepper balls. Protester arrests: Tensions soared after immigration sweeps netted over 100 arrests in Los Angeles. A prominent union leader was detained while protesting and charged with obstructing law enforcement operations. Sunday’s confrontations: On Sunday, tear gas was fired at protesters gathered outside the federal detention centre in LA. While most of the day’s demonstrations were peaceful, at least three large protests took place across the city by afternoon. Military escalation threat: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested that if protests worsened, Marines from nearby Camp Pendleton could be deployed. Newsom strongly criticised this idea as “deranged,” while Hegseth countered that state leaders had allowed violence to escalate. ICE enforcement push: The crackdown is part of Trump’s pledge to conduct the largest deportation campaign in US history. In the LA area alone, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 118 arrests over the past week, though updated numbers weren’t provided by Sunday morning. LAPD stance: The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), alongside National Guard units, is securing civic buildings and monitoring protests. Police Chief Jim McDonnell reiterated that the LAPD is not collaborating with federal agents on civil immigration enforcement and maintains a policy against stopping individuals solely to check their immigration status.

