President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to say that the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles are “looking really bad.” He wrote, “Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!” Trump to deploy Marines in Los Angeles? POTUS says 'send in the troops' amid anti-ICE riots(AFP)

In another post shared shortly after, Trump wrote, “ARREST THE PEOPLE IN FACE MASKS, NOW!”

Pete Hegseth previously said Marines ‘are on high alert’

Previously, Pete Hegseth said that Marines are on high alert amid the riots, sparking conversations about the Posse Comitatus Act on social media. “The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK,” the US Secretary of Defense wrote on X.

He added, “Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE. The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert.”

In response to Hegseth’s post, many social media users pointed out that the move is a potential violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which is a United States federal law that limits the federal government’s powers in using federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the US. It was signed by former president Rutherford B. Hayes on June 18, 1878.

The first members of the National Guard have already arrived in Los Angeles after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops in the city. The US President recently criticised LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gavin Newsom for being “unable to handle the tasks” of calming the city. He also hailed the National Guard.