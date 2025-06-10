Dallas protests: Where are anti-ICE demonstrations happening in Texas? Videos emerge

Hundreds of people rallied in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, June 9, to express their support for anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles. The Dallas demonstrators also protested the Trump administration's ramped-up deportation efforts. Demonstrators display signs during a rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests against federal immigration sweeps, in Austin, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez)(REUTERS)

Dallas Police were seen forming a line at the west entrance to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. They closed it off to traffic for about an hour before opening up the westbound lane, according to Kera News. At least six people were hit with pepper spray as cops declared the protests an unlawful assembly around 10 pm.

Protesters on the West Dallas end of the bridge held signs reading "End Mass Deportations," "Immigrants Make America Great Again," "I Stand For Those Who Can't." Some were seen waving American, Mexican and Palestinian flags. Demonstrators chanted slogans such as "abolish ICE,” as well as other phrases against President Donald Trump and the ICE.

"It just kind of solidifies the feeling that the government's really not looking out for us," Edith González, from Dallas, said about the administration and law enforcement response in Los Angeles. "They're going to go way out of their way to silence whatever our people have to say, and just emphasizing oppression by any means necessary, which to them is violence."

"My parents are also immigrants," added González, a first-generation American whose parents emigrated to the US from Mexico. "They fought for everything that we have today. It's not an uncommon story — we see it time and time again, and it's not going away anytime soon, so we have to stick up for each other and make sure we keep each other safe."

Protests in Austin

According to KXAN, a large crowd also gathered in Austin, Texas, at the state capitol in solidarity with the Los Angeles protesters. At one point, the crowd separated into two groups, with one staying by the capitol and another walking on the streets. Tear gas and pepper spray were used on some protesters, and at least two arrests were made near the capitol, according to the outlet.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Texas Capitol for the rally organized by the Austin chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Demonstrators led chants and spoke about immigrant rights outside the complex’s south gates. A group of protesters marched towards the J.J. Pickle Federal Building, which houses the local Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office.

Cops ordered the crowd to move away from the Pickle building, and protesters then assembled in front of a police line at East 8th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Several officers armed with less-lethal riot control weapons were seen standing at the intersection. At one point, cops ordered protesters to disperse, and fired at least three tear gas canisters down East 8th Street seconds after that. Protesters were seen fleeing towards Congress Avenue.

Videos of the Texas protests have surfaced on X. Take a look: