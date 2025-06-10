LA riots: Video shows crowd violently beating Donald Trump effigy with sticks, 'So much hate'

Amid the Los Angeles riots, a shocking video that has surfaced on X shows a crowd violently beating a Donald Trump effigy with sticks. The video was shared by the X account DramaAlert, with the caption, “No sane person would act so violently.” Demonstrators display signs in front of law enforcement officers during a rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests against federal immigration sweeps, in Austin, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez)(REUTERS)

Netizens condemned the act in the comment section, with one user writing, “Well there goes LA... here is your revolution. As a Canadian, this sucks”. “So much hate,” one user wrote, while another said, “Bring back mental asylums”.

“It's theater. It's a performance. He is just trying to be cool within his little friend group there. He probably just wants attention from the unhinged females around there,” one user said of the rioter mainly carrying out the beating, while another wrote, “Why are these idiots waving another countries flag in this country? Like seriously, go back to your country? This sh** is pathetic”. One user wrote, “Just arrest them all”.

Another similar video from the riots that is doing the rounds, and was even shared by Barron Trump’s best friend Bo Loudon, showing an anti-ICE protester holding a mock severed head depicting President Trump. “An anti-ICE rioter is holding a mock SEVERED HEAD depicting President Trump and waving a Mexican flag. This is pure evil and satanic. ARREST THIS CRIMINAL NOW!” Loudon captioned the clip.

‘If they spit, we will hit’

Trump has issued several scathing statements on the riots. In one of his latest statements on Truth Social, he wrote, “If they spit, we will hit.” This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles. The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!”

In another post, Trump said he “made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with” the riots in California. He also slammed Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass as “very incompetent”.