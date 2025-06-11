Los Angeles protests: Meghan Markle's appearance at Natural History Museum gala postponed

Meghan Markle was all set to appear on June 14 at the Night of Wonder gala organized by the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC). The event has now been postponed due to the ongoing violence in Los Angeles in the aftermath of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. The event will now be held at a later date, as per People magazine. File photo of Meghan Markle(REUTERS)

Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles gala postponed

The decision to reschedule the event was taken by the Natural History Museum's leadership, Board of Trustees and event partners. They agreed that postponing the event was “the appropriate response to current community circumstances,” the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County said in a release.

“As an institution ‘of, for, and with Los Angeles,' our responsibility during challenging times is clear: to serve as a community resource focused on healing and unity, not celebration,” Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of NHMLAC, told People.

Why was Meghan Markle invited to the gala?

The event was planned to celebrate the Duchess of Sussex’s work championing “underserved communities.”

In 2020, the Suits alum moved to Montecito, California, with Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after the couple stepped back from royal duties. Since then, Meghan has been part of several events across Los Angeles, including the Paley Honors last year.

“We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs,” Dr. Bettison-Varga said in a statement.

The event's postponement echoes another rescheduling related to the Duchess of Sussex’s ventures. Earlier this year, Meghan postponed the premiere of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan due to the wildfires ravaging LA and other parts of California.

