Meghan Markle shares her go-to home remedy for seasonal allergies on podcast with Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles

Meghan Markle recently revealed her go-to home remedy for treating allergies. During a bonus episode of her Lemonada Media podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex grew concerned when her guest, Tina Knowles, sneezed and mentioned struggling with allergies. Meghan then shared the natural solution she personally relies on to manage similar symptoms. (Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares he lost 8–10 kgs in 2 months to play a 21-year-old in Homebound: ‘I had to lose all my muscles’ ) Meghan Markle shares her local honey remedy for allergies during podcast with Tina Knowles. (Instagram)

What's Meghan Markle's home remedy for allergy relief

In the May 27 bonus episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, Meghan sat down for a candid chat with Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother. Meghan grew concerned when Tina sneezed and admitted she'd been struggling with allergies. That's when the Duchess of Sussex asked, "Oh no, do you eat local honey? That can help." Tina replied that she "used to," prompting Meghan to encourage her to get back on the habit.

"You have to get back on that because the other day, one of Archie's little friends at school, this little girl has such bad allergies," Meghan explained, referring to her and Prince Harry's 6-year-old son. "I said, 'Hold on a minute, we have bees, let me give you a little jar of our honey."

When Tina mentioned that Beyoncé also keeps bees, Meghan shared more about their own backyard apiary: "Yes, we have a little apiary down there, three of them," she said. "And Archie has his little beekeeper suit with the little hat on and the gloves. It's great."

She added that using local honey can help naturally relieve allergy symptoms: "If it's local honey, you get that pollen, all the same things in your system, and it desensitises allergies."

What science says about honey as allergy remedy

While local honey is often touted as a natural remedy for seasonal allergies, scientific evidence remains inconclusive. A 2013 randomised controlled trial published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found no significant improvement in allergy symptoms among participants who consumed local honey compared to those who took a placebo.

Similarly, a 2021 Cochrane review on complementary therapies for allergic rhinitis concluded that evidence supporting such remedies, including honey, was weak to moderate, emphasising the need for more rigorous research before honey can be recommended as an effective allergy treatment.