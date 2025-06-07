Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Beyoncé handles wardrobe malfunction mid-concert as her pants slip off; internet says 'that's how you eat with grace'

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 07, 2025 02:52 PM IST

Beyoncé faced a wardrobe slip mid-show but handled it smoothly, earning praise online for her grace and professionalism during the London Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyoncé commands the stage every time she performs, and Thursday night's London stop of her Cowboy Carter tour was no exception. Mid-performance, the Grammy-winning singer experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction when her chaps began to slip. But in true Queen Bey fashion, she handled it with grace and confidence without missing a beat. (Also read: Alia Bhatt is the coolest bridesmaid in 3 stunning outfits at best friend's wedding: All the looks she wore. Pics )

Beyoncé faced a wardrobe malfunction during her Cowboy Carter tour in London but handled it with grace.(Instagram)
How Beyoncé handled wardrobe malfunction during London concert

On June 5, the energy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was electric as Beyoncé kicked off the first of her six Cowboy Carter tour shows in London. Dressed in a dazzling silver ensemble adorned with fringe, the global icon was in the middle of performing her hit track "I'm That Girl" when an unexpected moment stole the spotlight.

According to fan videos circulating on social media, the superstar lifted her foot to stomp in sync with her dancers when her chaps suddenly slipped. But true to form, Beyoncé didn't miss a beat. As the music break played on, she smoothly ran her hands down her legs, picked up the chaps, and carried on with a confident smile, prompting cheers from the crowd. A dancer quickly rushed in to secure the outfit while Beyoncé continued her choreography.

How internet reacted

A video of the moment quickly made its way to social media, sparking a wave of reactions from fans. One user wrote, "And that's how you EAT with grace!" while another commented, "Mama sang her pants dowwwwn, ok? She has a way of even making her mistakes look great." A third chimed in, "She was so smooth with it that I only noticed after the dancer came to her aid."

Others praised her professionalism and poise, with comments like, "She does everything with grace and style. I love her," and "She ain't new to this, she true to this! Mother stayed in character when they fell and when she descended to pick them up."

Saturday, June 07, 2025
