Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai deftly avoids wardrobe malfunction on red carpet after Helen Mirren steps on her cape. Watch

Aishwarya takes Helen's Cannes stumble in stride

The incident occurred on day 2 of her Cannes 2025 appearance when Helen stepped on Aishwarya's flowing cape. For the outing, Aishwarya wore a black gown accompanied by a long cape, which she held with her hands

A minor wardrobe mishap occurred when Helen accidentally stepped on Aishwarya's cape while the two were posing alongside Cara Delevingne on the red carpet. The incident caused Aishwarya's cape to slide down to her elbow, briefly pausing the photo opportunity.

Aishwarya handled the moment like a pro, smiling warmly and calmly adjusting her cape before resuming her pose, effortlessly salvaging the photo op. The video of the moment has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Helen is seen offering an apology to Aishwarya after realising her mistake.

Social media was abuzz with admiration for Aishwarya, appreciating the way she handled the situation. “Thank you Helen, your scarf stumble was the real Cannes hero move… she cleared the way for Aishwarya Rai’s black dress to steal the show," one fan commented, with another writing, “Wow, she handled it with grace”.

Aishwarya’s second outing at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya turned heads on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Thursday, stunning in a custom Gaurav Gupta design titled ‘Heiress of a Clam’.

Aishwarya's look featured a black velvet gown with intricate silver and gold beadwork, paired with an ivory Banarasi brocade cape handwoven in Varanasi.

The cape's fabric was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka. The actor styled her hair with classic side-parted waves. Her look was completed with her signature bold red lip colour. She accessorised with delicate drop earrings and floral diamond rings. In pictures that surfaced on several fan pages of the actor, Aishwarya was seen stepping out for the day with her daughter Aaradhya by her side.