Aishwarya Rai dazzles in black for her second look at Cannes Film Festival, steps out with daughter Aaradhya

Actor Aishwarya Rai opted for a sizzling black gown for her second look at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor is at the prestigious festival as the global ambassador for Loreal Paris. A regular at Cannes, Aishwarya made sure all eyes were on her in the elaborate and shimmering creation by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai serves desi royalty in a sari with sindoor at Cannes Film Festival. See pics) Aishwarya Rai served old movie star glamour for her second look at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya's second look at Cannes

In pictures that surfaced on several fan pages of the actor on X, Aishwarya was seen stepping out for the day with her daughter Aaradhya by her side. The black gown had a shimmery exterior, and was accompanied with an overlong white train that was styled in a way that she held it with her hands. Daughter Aaradhya was also in black, and helped her mother walk through the main entrance of the hotel as paparazzi surrounded them.

On the red carpet, Aishwarya posed with veteran Hollywood actor Helen Mirren and supermodel Cara Delevigne.

Check out her look here:

This is Aishwarya's second look at Cannes. For the first day, Aishwarya chose an ivory saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The sindoor on her forehead stoel the limelight as she attended the red carpet premiere of The History of Sound. Her white sari was accessorized with a long pallu on her left side, and a flowing lace train that was on her right. She held her hands to do a namaste at the paparazzi. Fans in social media have an enthusiastic thumbs up to the desi look and called her a true global star.

Aishwarya is no stranger to Cannes, having returned here consistently and put Indian fashion on the world map. The global superstar made her dazzling debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. She had debuted with a yellow sari, and posed alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

This year, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected in Un Certain Regard category at Cannes Film Festival. The film received a 9-minute long standing ovation at the festival. Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa star in the film. Meanwhile, Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri was screened as part of the Cannes Classics section, in the presence of cast members Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewell. In addition, director Payal Kapadia is part of the main competition jury this year, which is headed by Juliette Binoche.