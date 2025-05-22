Homebound first reviews: Neeraj Ghaywan film hailed as ‘deeply empathetic’ with particular praise for Ishaan Khatter

The first reviews for Homebound are here! The only Indian feature film to play at Cannes Film Festival this year at the Un Certain Regard section, expectations are sky high ever since the announcement was made. Neeraj Ghaywan's film had its premiere on Wednesday and received a rapturous 9-minute-long standing ovation. If first reviews are to be believed, it appears that Neeraj has made yet another stunner after Masaan. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor has been ‘heavily trolled’, Neeraj Ghaywan says Homebound will mark a shift for her as an actor) Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter pose during a photocall for Homebound at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)

First reviews praise Ishaan Khatter's performance

Matt Neglia, who is the Editor-In-Chief of Next Best Picture took to his X account and gave a positive review for the film. He wrote, “HOMEBOUND is a beautifully told story about the friendship between two young men striving to become police officers in modern-day India, hoping to build better lives for themselves & their families. The performances from Vishal Jethwa, and particularly Ishaan Khatter, are deeply affecting, eliciting more than a few tears in the emotional final act. While this gem of a film occasionally veers into overt melodrama, it remains a powerful look at the struggle for survival & the enduring power of hope in a competitive & unjust world.”

'A film of great tragedy'

Writing for Variety, critic Sidhant Adlakha called it ‘excellent’ and wrote, “The most riveting turns in Homebound are distinctly personal. But given the movie’s careful construction, they radiate outwards and latch on to systemic failings with a sense of righteousness. It’s a film of great tragedy, but one so rooted in beating humanity that you can’t help but be left furious, in addition to teary-eyed.”

Elizabeth Kerr of Screen International praised the film and said it had the elements to become a ‘breakout’ title in the section. An excerpt from her review read, “Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound spans a few harrowing and tragic years in the lives of Muslim and scheduled caste (formerly ‘dalit’ or ‘untouchable’) friends, and paints a vivid portrait of the struggle faced by India’s invisible population to conduct a dignified and joyful existence. Deeply empathetic and increasingly universal, Ghaywan’s sophomore effort isn’t particularly subtle, but that does little to dilute the film’s impact or detract from its message.”

According to the official website of the Cannes Film Festival, the film's premise reads: “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.