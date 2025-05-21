Aishwarya Rai serves desi royalty in a sari with sindoor at Cannes Film Festival. See pics

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai is finally here! Fans have been waiting patiently for Aishwarya Rai to arrive at the Cannes Film Festival and the actor did not disappoint with her first look on the red carpet. Dripping in traditional Indian jewels, the actor made a stunning entry in a white sari at the premiere of The History of Sound. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai touches down in France for Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya. Watch) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film The History of Sound at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Pictures and videos of Aishwarya posing for photographers soon surfaced on social media. The actor looked ravishing in the white sari which was accessorized with a long pallu on her left side, and a flowing lace train that was on her right. She held her hands to do a namaste at the paparazzi, and flashed a radiant smile. She was also seen waving at fans and blowing flying kisses at them as she made her way through the steps of the grand palais.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arriveS for the screening of the film "The History of Sound" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)

Aishwarya walked the red carpet as the global ambassador for Loreal Paris. This is her 22nd red carpet walk at the festival. The global superstar made her dazzling debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

This year marks yet another exciting one for Indian cinema and Indian talents at the festival. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected in Un Certain Regard category at Cannes Film Festival. The film had its world premiere on Wednesday where it received a 9-minute long standing ovation. Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The cast and crew also walked the red carpet together, and attended the photocall session for the film.

Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri was screened as part of the Cannes Classics section. Cast members Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal were present at the screening, which received a standing ovation. Filmmaker Wes Anderson introduced the film, which has been restored with the help of Film Heritage Foundation.

Meanwhile, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is part of the main competition jury this year. This marks Payal's return to Cannes a year after she created history as the first Indian director to win the Grand Prix for her debut feature film All We Imagine As Light, a joint India and France production.