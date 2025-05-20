Aishwarya Rai touches down in France for Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya. Watch

The wait is over. Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai has finally reached France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Videos of her reaching Nice airport have started to circulate on social media, and fans are loving them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was welcomed at Nice airport with daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya arrives for Cannes

In a video, which has been shared by the actor's fan club, she can be seen wearing a long blue coat and a long white top underneath, teamed with black wide-legged pants. Aaradhya is seen wearing a black coat along with blue jeans. Aishwarya can be seen animatedly talking to a man who welcomed her at the airport. The man also presented Aaradhya with a gift. Aishwarya looks delighted to touch down at Nice airport along with her entourage.

Fans react

Fans are all hearts to see their favourite star has finally come to the French Riviera. One fan commented, "🙌Looove 💐🍫💝 Soo excited #AishwaryaAtCannes". Another one commented, "She is back 🔥🔥🔥🔥". One fan commented, "Cannes 2025 hope she rocks❤️

Aishwarya and Cannes

Aishwarya is all set to walk the red carpet as the global ambassador for Loreal Paris reportedly on May 21 and May 22. This will be her 22nd red carpet walk in all her glory. The global superstar made her dazzling debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

She arrived like an Indian princess in a chariot and was joined by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Aishwarya walked in looking like a diva in a yellow-gold Neeta Lulla saree and exquisite gold jewellery.

Indians at Cannes

The 78th Cannes film festival will host a bevy of Indian stars. Writer-director Payal Kapadia is part of the main competition jury of the festival this year. Bollywood legend Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal also attended the festival for the world premiere of the restored version of the 1970 Satyajit Ray film, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest). Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan are also at the festival to present their film Homebound while Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will also walk the red carpet for the film.