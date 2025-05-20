Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aishwarya Rai touches down in France for Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya. Watch

ByRitika Kumar
May 20, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai arrives in France with daughter Aaradhya for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, receiving a warm welcome at Nice airport.

The wait is over. Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai has finally reached France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Videos of her reaching Nice airport have started to circulate on social media, and fans are loving them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was welcomed at Nice airport with daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was welcomed at Nice airport with daughter Aaradhya.

(Also read: As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan prepares to bedazzle at 2025 Cannes, a look at her most glorious looks on the red carpet)

Aishwarya arrives for Cannes

In a video, which has been shared by the actor's fan club, she can be seen wearing a long blue coat and a long white top underneath, teamed with black wide-legged pants. Aaradhya is seen wearing a black coat along with blue jeans. Aishwarya can be seen animatedly talking to a man who welcomed her at the airport. The man also presented Aaradhya with a gift. Aishwarya looks delighted to touch down at Nice airport along with her entourage. 

Fans react

Fans are all hearts to see their favourite star has finally come to the French Riviera. One fan commented, "🙌Looove 💐🍫💝 Soo excited #AishwaryaAtCannes". Another one commented, "She is back 🔥🔥🔥🔥". One fan commented, "Cannes 2025 hope she rocks❤️

Aishwarya and Cannes  

Aishwarya is all set to walk the red carpet as the global ambassador for Loreal Paris reportedly on May 21 and May 22.  This will be her 22nd red carpet walk in all her glory. The global superstar made her dazzling debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. 

She arrived like an Indian princess in a chariot and was joined by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Aishwarya walked in looking like a diva in a yellow-gold Neeta Lulla saree and exquisite gold jewellery.

Indians at Cannes 

The 78th Cannes film festival will host a bevy of Indian stars. Writer-director Payal Kapadia is part of the main competition jury of the festival this year. Bollywood legend Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal also attended the festival for the world premiere of the restored version of the 1970 Satyajit Ray film, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest). Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan are also at the festival to present their film Homebound while Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will also walk the red carpet for the film. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai touches down in France for Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On