As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan prepares to bedazzle at 2025 Cannes, a look at her most glorious looks on the red carpet

2025 is going to be an exhilarating year for Indian celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Nitanshi Goel who are making their Cannes debut. But for legend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has graced the red carpet 21 times till date, 2025 Cannes Film Festival will be a warm homecoming. Well, as the world eagerly waits to witness Aishwarya walk the red carpet for the 22nd time in all her glory, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of her most memorable looks. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in all her glory

Paro’s golden debut (Cannes 2002)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes debut

23 years ago, Aishwarya made a dazzling debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. She arrived like an Indian princess in a chariot and was joined by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Aishwarya paid tribute to her roots in a yellow-gold Neeta Lulla saree and heavy gold jewellery, redefining grace

A sexy twist (Cannes 2004)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2004

For her third appearance on the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya opted for a bold change, trading traditional wear for a striking cut-out gown, also designed by Neeta Lulla. The dazzling white halter neck piece, adorned with rhinestones, accentuated her figure beautifully, while her radiant smile captivated onlookers

The OG Golden girl (Cannes 2014)

Golden Girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2014

In 2014, Aishwarya left everyone awestruck with her show-stopping look. She transformed into a golden goddess in a strapless mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli. Considered as one of her most iconic red carpet moments, the shimmering gold dress highlighted her hourglass silhouette, while her bold red lips added the perfect pop of colour. Truly worth it!

Cinderella goes to Cannes (Cannes 2017)

Cinderella aka Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2017

Another one of Aishwarya’s iconic red carpet looks is her enchanting icy blue gown by Michael Cinco. Resembling a modern-day Cinderella, she dazzled in the off-shoulder creation adorned with Swarovski embellishments and intricate white lace embroidery. She finished the look with sleek, poker-straight hair, soft glam makeup, and a deep brownish-pink lip colour

Red hot! (Cannes 2017)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017

Another look of Aishwarya’s from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival which won hearts was a multilayered strapless ruffled gown with a fitted corset-styled bodice in crimson red, by Ralph & Russo. The gorgeous diva complemented her dramatic ensemble with studded earrings, loose waves and a dark rouge pout

We can’t wait to witness Aishwarya turn heads on the red carpet again this year!