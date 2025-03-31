Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
I never liked James Bond, the way women were in it, says Helen Mirren

PTI |
Mar 31, 2025 01:50 PM IST

Los Angeles, Helen Mirren says she has never like the character of James Bond or the way women are depicted in it.

Amazon MGM is planning a new reboot of the franchise around the fictional 007 spy.

The idea of turning Bond into a female spy has often been discussed amongst its fans but Mirren is not interested in seeing that version given the character's history, reported Variety.

“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond. … The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” Mirren told The Standard in a new interview.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service. They always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.”

The veteran actor is currently starring alongside former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan in Paramount crime series “MobLand,” which also features Tom Hardy.

Mirren may not be a fan of Bond but she is full of praise for Brosnan, who played the character in four movies including "Tomorrow Never Dies" and "Die Another Day".

“I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything. And I think he’s fabulous in ‘MobLand,’ but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person,” she said.

In February Amazon MGM struck a deal to take creative control over the Bond IP with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson giving its rights to the streamer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / I never liked James Bond, the way women were in it, says Helen Mirren
Follow Us On