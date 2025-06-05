Alia Bhatt is the coolest bridesmaid in 3 stunning outfits at best friend's wedding: All the looks she wore. Pics

Alia Bhatt recently attended her best friend's wedding and shared stunning pictures from the ceremony, including the outfits she wore as a bridesmaid. Alia posted the photos with the caption, “There’s nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life. The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride, and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home - ours is wherever we are together.” The three outfits Alia Bhatt wore to her best friend's wedding.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma wore a luxurious watch to celebrate Virat Kohli, RCB's IPL 2025 victory: Here's how much it costs

Alia wore three different custom outfits, each an equally gorgeous designer ensemble. The first is a sparkly Rahul Mishra gown, the second look is by designer duo Shantanu Nikhil, and the third is by Arpita Mehta. Let's decode her bridesmaid looks.

The Rahul Mishra gown

The custom gown was worn by Alia at her best friend's Christian wedding. The black dress features a strapless design with a sweetheart neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, a thigh-high slit on the side with a curved design, and a floor-length hem. She completed the look with a centre-parted sleek bun, floral-shaped earrings, cocktail rings, high heels, minimal glam, and feathered brows.

Bandhgala, but for women!

Alia wore the Shanatanu and Nikhil ensemble for her best friend's Hindu wedding. It features a bandhgala jacket with an open front, delicate embroidery, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders. She wore it over an embroidered bralette blouse and a whimsical satin skirt featuring a pleated design on the front. A choker necklace, vintage sunglasses, a white clutch, dainty earrings, a centre-parted bun, and minimal no-makeup glam rounded off the look.

A Bohemian moment

The last ensemble by Arpita Mehta is a perfect look for a beach wedding. Alia wore a bralette-style blouse adorned with patchwork embroidery, shell embellishments, mirror work, an asymmetric hem, a corset fit, and spaghetti straps. She completed the bridesmaid look with a multi-coloured panel bandhini lehenga, a matching potli bag, a bandhani print headscarf, vintage sunnies, minimal glam, and loose tresses.