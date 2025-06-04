Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Anushka Sharma wore a luxurious watch to celebrate Virat Kohli, RCB's IPL 2025 victory: Here's how much it costs

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 04, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Anushka Sharma showcased a luxe style at RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations, wearing a white shirt and embellished jeans, with a Rolex Day-Date 40 watch.

Anushka Sharma was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium as her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, along with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, won their maiden IPL 2025 cup. As the celebrations took place, what caught our eye was Anushka's luxe watch, which is worth a whopping price. Let's find out what it costs.

Virat Kohli celebrates with Anushka Sharma after winning IPL 2025. (PTI)
Virat Kohli celebrates with Anushka Sharma after winning IPL 2025. (PTI)

Also Read | Kumar Mangalam Birla cuddles with daughter Ananya in sweet pic; but it's his luxurious watch that has our attention

Anushka Sharma attends RCB's winning match

Anushka arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness Virat Kohli lift the IPL trophy in a stylish white shirt and embellished denim look. She accessorised the chic ensemble with minimal yet eye-catching accessories. But what caught our eye was her luxurious watch. According to the Instagram page Celebrity Outfits, it is a Rolex Day-Date 40 watch. Let's find out what it costs.

Virat Kohli celebrates along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL). (AFP)
Virat Kohli celebrates along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL). (AFP)

The price of Anushka's watch

The Rolex Day-Date 40 watch is worth 47,96,000, per the official Rolex website. It comes in 18-carat yellow gold with an onyx, diamond-set dial, fluted bezel and a President bracelet.

Apart from the watch, other accessories that completed Anushka's look included stacked bracelets, rings, and dainty earrings.

More details about Anushka's look

Anushka chose a classic white shirt for the occasion. It features an oversized silhouette, button closures on the front, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, and a drop shoulder design.

She wore the blouse in French-tuck style, completing the outfit with light blue denim pants adorned with pearl embellishments. It has a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem length. 

Her jeans are from the shelves of the brand Sandro and come with a price tag of $308, which is approximately 25,700. Meanwhile, the blouse is from Alexander Wang, and costs 48,432.

Lastly, her makeup was subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a soft shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle parting, she looked effortless.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
