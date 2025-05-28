Kumar Mangalam Birla cuddles with daughter Ananya in sweet pic; but it's his luxurious watch that has our attention

On May 24, Ananya Birla shared a photo dump on Instagram with the caption, 'Hiiii okay bye." One photo that caught our eye was a sweet click of the entrepreneur and artist cuddling with her father, the Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, on the couch. However, it was his watch that caught the eye of many horologists online. Scroll down to know its price. Kumar Mangalam Birla wears a luxurious watch in a picture where he is seen cuddling his daughter Ananya Birla.

Kumar Mangalam Birla's luxurious watch

According to an Instagram page, TheIndianHorology, known for tracking celebrity watch collections, in the photo, Kumar Mangalam Birla is seen wearing a luxury watch from Vacheron Constantin. Per the page, the businessman is wearing the Historiques American 1921 timepiece. It features an 18-carat rose gold case with a brown alligator leather strap, and is a reinterpretation of a model launched in 1921.

Check out his watch below:

What is the cost of the watch?

Per the Instagram page, the watch is worth ₹43,59,000, which is approximately 44,900 Euros. Per the luxury brand's official website, too, the watch comes at the price mentioned below.

Meanwhile, apart from Kumar Birla, the luxurious Vacheron Constantin has also been spotted on several other celebrities. Brad Pitt wore a vintage Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 at Wimbledon this year in January.

Who is Ananya Birla and Kumar Mangalam Birla?

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA degree from the London Business School. He is married to Neerja Birla, a philanthropist and educationist. The couple has three kids: Advaitesha Birla, Ananya Birla, and Aryaman Birla.

Ananya, a singer-songwriter and Indian businesswoman, is one of the directors of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Ltd (ABMCPL), along with her brother Aryaman Birla. She is a graduate in economics and management from Oxford University.