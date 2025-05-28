Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Deepika Padukone looks ‘superior’ in a red gown with robe and luxe diamond necklace at Cartier event in Stockholm: Pics

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
May 28, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Deepika wore a stunning necklace from Cartier's En Équilibre collection to an event hosted by the brand in Stockholm. She also wore an Ashi Studio outfit.

Amid the controversy around her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, Deepika Padukone travelled to Stockholm, Sweden, to attend a star-studded event hosted by Cartier. The luxury label unveiled its new high jewellery collection - En Équilibre - at the event.

Deepika Padukone wears an Ashi Studio gown and a Cartier necklace.
Deepika Padukone wears an Ashi Studio gown and a Cartier necklace.

Also Read | 'I stand by my decisions': Amid row over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Deepika Padukone says she listens to inner voice

Painting the town red!

On Wednesday, Deepika shared photos from the Cartier event on Instagram with the caption, “Hej (Hi) from Stockholm.” Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor wore an Ashi Studio Fall 2023 look for the event. Shaleena and Deepika chose Cartier jewels from the latest collection to accessorise the ensemble. Let's decode Deepika's look for the occasion.

Deepika's high-end jewels

It seems Deepika wore the Pavocelle necklace from Cartier's new En Équilibre collection. Per the Cartier website, it features an exceptional 58.08 carat sapphire cabochon, which inspires a necklace dedicated to the peacock. The structure, a series of openwork motifs, is reminiscent of the majestic creature's tail. Apart from a sapphire, the necklace also features several glittering diamonds. Deepika also wore dainty diamond earrings to complete the accessories.

All the details of Deepika's red gown

The red Ashi Studio look features a floor-length robe draped on her shoulders. It has a boat neckline, an open front, full-length sleeves, an exaggerated flap design on the bodice, a curved hem, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. Deepika wore a strapless blood red dress to complete the look. 

With her hair styled in a slicked-back look with a side-parting, Deepika chose glittery nude eye shadow, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy nude brown lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and soft contouring for the glam picks. 

Fans loved Deepika's bright red look for the event. Social media personality and BFF to the stars, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, commented, “Looking superior.” An Instagram user commented, “This is what you call an outfit! You were truly missed in Cannes. No one can match your presence, queen.” Another wrote, “Ranveer is lucky to have you.”

