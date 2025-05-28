'I stand by my decisions': Amid row over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Deepika Padukone says she listens to inner voice

Actor Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has sparked intense speculation, with many reports citing her "unprofessional" demands as the reason behind the ouster. However, Deepika is trying to steer clear of the noise and has shared that she likes to stand by her decisions. Also read: Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga row explained: Mudslinging & angry tweets over Triptii Dimri replacing DP in Spirit On Tuesday, Deepika stepped out for a red carpet outing at an event in Stockholm.(Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's philosophy

On Tuesday, Deepika stepped out for a red carpet outing at an event in Stockholm. She attended a Cartier event as the brand’s ambassador. At the event, she spoke to Vogue Arabia, where she discussed the philosophy of her life.

“I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic," Deepika shared.

She added, “And whenever I am faced with, say, complicated situations or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions, stand by decisions that really give me peace. That is when I feel most in equilibrium."

A video of the interview has surfaced on social media, making her fans think she is hinting at the controversy, seemingly addressing it. “She's hitting the nail on the head here,” one wrote, with another writing, “Her words”.

About the Spirit stir

Last week, reports emerged that Deepika had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, which stars Prabhas in the lead. The controversy surrounding Deepika's exit from the film reignited after Triptii Dimri's casting was confirmed. Several reports cited "unprofessional" demands as the reason for Deepika's departure. Later, Sandeep’s angry social media post about the rumours surrounding Spirit added to the stir.

On Deepika’s exit, Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than six hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all—the actress, via her agency, also began to demand amendments to the contract. Their main contention was simple: if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, Deepika would need to be paid extra for every single day beyond the agreed schedule”.

After Pinkvilla carried a report detailing Spirit's plot and details earlier this week, Vanga took to X to imply that the leak had come from Deepika. He fired back at a report insinuating that Triptii would be "pushing boundaries" with her intimate scenes in the film.

While he did not name the actor specifically, the filmmaker wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"

Spirit marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. It would be her second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, following the success of Animal. The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. and will star Prabhas in the role of a police officer. The film is currently in pre-production.