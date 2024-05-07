Singer Ananya Birla announces ‘hardest decision’ of quitting music in emotional post; Armaan Malik, Bobby Deol react

Singer Ananya Birla has announced that she is quitting her career in music to focus all her "energies to the business world". Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ananya penned a note and shared her decision with her fans and followers, leaving many emotional. She also said that balancing her businesses and focusing on music is "taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express". (Also Read | Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being racist: ‘Literally threw my family and I, out of their premises’) Singer Ananya Birla debut single, Livin’ the Life, released in 2016.

Ananya Birla quits music career

Ananya said, "Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible, and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country."

Celebs and fans react to Ananya's decision

She added, "Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies to the business world (folded hands emoji)." Reacting to the post, Armaan Malik said, "So sad to hear that, Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours." Bobby Deol wrote, "Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life, and God bless you." Sania Mirza's comment read, "Love you so much."

A fan said, "Please don't go from music ..... I'm very inspired by you & by your circle song." A comment read, "When your passion feels exhausting, its understandable; a break at the v least is 1000% valid." "You can actually think of leaving music, but trust me, music will never leave you. It is you. Hope you come out stronger from the situation. More power to you, Ananya," wrote a person.

Ananya's music career

Ananya's debut single, Livin’ the Life, released in 2016. She released her next single Meant to be in July 2017, followed by Hold On in March 2018. In June 2018, she released her fourth single, Circles, and in January 2019, she released her fifth single, Better, among others.

Ananya's recent projects

Recently, Ananya, along with Lucky Ali and Armaan Malik, were part of the soundtrack for Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar hit the theatres in April.

Earlier this year, Ananya collaborated with rapper Offset. She inked a deal with global music company BMG. Her track Cuffed (Jo Tha Mila) was also unveiled.